NOTICE OF PERMIT ISSUANCE
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) proposes to reissue with change the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for City of Blair Wastewater Treatment Facility, 218 South 16th Street, Blair, NE (NPDES# NE0021482; SIC 4952). The publicly owned treatment works receives and treats domestic wastewater, which discharges from a mechanical treatment system through Outfall 001 to the Missouri River, Segment MT1-10000 in the Missouri Tributaries River Basin. The permit would be issued for a period of up to five years and would restrict pollutant discharges to comply with the requirements of Department regulations. The draft permit, fact sheet, and other public information are available for review at NDEE’s Lincoln Office (address below) between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. To request copies of the draft permit and other information, call 402-471-3557. Individuals requiring special accommodations or alternate formats of materials should notify the Department by calling 402-471-2186. TDD users should call 800-833-7352 and ask the relay operator to call the Department at 402-471-2186. Written comments, objection and/or hearing requests concerning permit issuance may be submitted to Kim Bubb, NPDES Permits and Compliance Section, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, 1200 N St., Suite 400, the Atrium, PO Box 98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922, before the comment period ending date of December 15, 2019. A determination to hold a hearing will be based upon factual environmental or regulatory consideration.
