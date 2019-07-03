PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 19-117
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF COOPER ALLEN RUWE
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of June, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s name from Cooper Allen Ruwe to Cooper August Ruwe.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable John E. Samson, in courtroom no. 1, 1555 Colfax, Blair, NE 68008, on the 6th day of August, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child’s name will be changed from that of Cooper Allen Ruwe to Cooper August Ruwe.
/s/ Heather A. Ruwe
15784 County Road 5
Hooper, NE 68031
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 2 and 9, 2019.
