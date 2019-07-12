PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 liquor licenses may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee, to wit: TMW Blair, LLC dba River’s Restaurant, 1653 Washington Street, Blair, Nebraska; Alcoholic Liquor, on and off sale, inside Corporate Limits-Class C. Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 12, 2019.
