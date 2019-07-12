PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 53-135.01 that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Petersen Bar 75, Inc., 409 Main St, Herman, NE 68029
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the Village of Herman on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the village clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such person, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Vicky Kellogg
Village Clerk/Treasurer
Herman, NE
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 12, 2019.
