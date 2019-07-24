PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF CLASS C RETAIL
LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019, for the following retail liquor licensee: Riverview Park LLC dba Riverview Park LLC, 10022 County Road 14, Blair, NE 68008. Notice is hereby given that written protest to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the county on or before August 10, 2019, in the office of the County Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Barbara Sullivan, Washington County Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 19, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.