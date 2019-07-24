PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135-01, liquor licenses may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor license, to wit: Double JPR, Inc. dba Dew Drop Inn for the following premises – West in one (1) foot of lot 5, all of Blocks 6 and 7 and east three (3) feet of Lot 8 in Block 5 in the Village of Kennard, NE.
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of the automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the Village of Kennard on or before August 15, 2019, in the office of the Village Clerk: that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.
Maria Bottger
Village of Kennard Clerk/Treasurer
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
