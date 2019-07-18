PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL

LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 53-135.01 that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:

Arlington Veteran’s Club

218 West Eagle

Arlington, Nebraska

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident in the Village on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the Village Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.

Rachelle Brainard

Village Clerk

ZNEZ

Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 18, 2019.

