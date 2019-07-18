PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL
LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 53-135.01 that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Arlington Veteran’s Club
218 West Eagle
Arlington, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident in the Village on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the Village Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Rachelle Brainard
Village Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 18, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.