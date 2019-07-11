PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 that a Class C Liquor License may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee, to wit:
Too Far North, LLC, 111 North 14th Street, Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska on or before August 10, 2019, in the office of the city clerk and that in the event of protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.
Alicia Koziol, Clerk
City of Fort Calhoun
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 12, 2019.
