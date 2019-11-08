PUBLIC NOTICE
LB840 ADVISORY COMMITTEE NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public meeting of the LB840 Advisory Committee, Blair, Nebraska, will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the City Council Chamber, 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska. A current agenda for such meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature. Anyone requiring special accommodations or assistance because of visual or hearing impairment should contact the City Clerk not less than (5) days prior to this meeting.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 2019.
