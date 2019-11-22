PUBLIC NOTICE
Village of Kennard
A regular and advertised meeting of the Village of Kennard Board of Trustees was held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Office.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance notice thereof by posting in three locations in the Village. Notice was also given to all Board members. Availability of the agenda was given with the advanced notice. All proceedings hereafter were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.
Chairman Clint Pearson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Board members Russ Cook, Joe Burmood, Jeanie Clark, Bob Dunkle and Clerk Maria Bottger.
Chairman Pearson advised those present of the location of the Open Meetings poster as required per State Statute 84-1407 through 84-1411.
Motion was made by Cook, seconded by Dunkle, to approve the November 5, 2019 agenda, the October 1, 2019 meeting minutes, and the November 2019 Bills. Motion carried.
The September 2019 and October 2019 Treasurer’s reports were looked over and accepted.
Mike Rooks came before the Board to introduce himself and give an update of Gateway development. He let us know he can possibly help the Village with grants, undeveloped land- gave us examples of some of things he has done for other Washington County communities.
Clint Simmons came before the Board to explain LARM and how he feels it is beneficial for our community.
Cook motioned to approve the use of the auditorium and accompanying SDL for KFVD on April 3, 2020. Dunkle seconded and motion was carried.
Discussion of water and sewer- nothing new to note. The skid loader will be kept for a few years, instead of replacing yearly like we have been, due to the new additional costs. Clark is going to look at prices for a new computer for the office.
Motion was made by Cook, seconded by Dunkle, to pass Resolution 2019-4, WHEREAS: State of Nebraska Statutes, sections 39-2302, and 39-2511 through 39-2515 details the requirements that must be met in order for a municipality to qualify for an annual Incentive Payment;
Whereas: The State of Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) requires that each incorporated municipality must annually certify (by December 31st of each year) the appointment of the City Street Superintendent to the NDOT using the Year-End Certification of City Street Superintendent form;
Whereas: the NDOT requires that such certification shall also include a copy of the meeting minutes showing the appointment of the City Street Superintendent by their name as it appears on their License (if applicable), their License Number and Class of License (if applicable), and type of appointment, i.e., employed, contract (consultant, or interlocal agreement with another incorporated municipality and/or county), and the beginning date of the appointment; and
Whereas: The NDOT also requires that such Year-End Certification of City Street Superintendent from shall be signed by the Mayor of Village Board Chairperson and shall include a copy of a resolution of the governing body authorizing the signing of the Year-End Certification of City Street Superintendent form by the Mayor or Village Board Chairperson.
Be it resolved that the Village Board Chairperson of Kennard, NE is hereby authorized to sign the attached Year-End Certification of City Street Superintendent form.
Adopted this 5th day of November, 2019 at Kennard, Nebraska.
Roll call vote: AYES: Pearson, Burmood, Clark, Dunkle and Cook. NAYS: None. Motion carried by 100% of the Board.
Seeing no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:22 p.m.
Unless otherwise noted, voting is unanimous.
Clint Pearson -- Chairman
Maria Bottger – Village Clerk ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 22, 2019.
