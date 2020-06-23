PUBLIC NOTICE

The Kennard Rural Fire Board will hold a Budget Meeting for the new year on June 24, 2020 at the Kennard Fire Hall at 7:00 p.m.   The public is welcome to attend.

Kim Andersen

Sec/Treasurer Kennard Rural Fire Board

ZNEZ

PT 6-23-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.