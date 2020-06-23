PUBLIC NOTICE
The Kennard Rural Fire Board will hold a Budget Meeting for the new year on June 24, 2020 at the Kennard Fire Hall at 7:00 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Kim Andersen
Sec/Treasurer Kennard Rural Fire Board
ZNEZ
PT 6-23-20
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Kennard Rural Fire Board will hold a Budget Meeting for the new year on June 24, 2020 at the Kennard Fire Hall at 7:00 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Kim Andersen
Sec/Treasurer Kennard Rural Fire Board
ZNEZ
PT 6-23-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.