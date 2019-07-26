PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF KENNARD
A special and advertised meeting of the Village of Kennard Board of Trustees was held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance notice thereof by posting in three locations in the Village. Notice was also given to all Board members. Availability of the agenda was given with the advanced notice. All proceedings hereafter were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.
Board Member Cook called the meeting to order at 5:16 p.m. In attendance were board members Robert Dunkle, Jeanie Clark and Joe Burmood. Maria Bottger was present as Village Clerk/Treasurer. Chairperson Pearson was on conference call until 5:35 p.m., when he made it to the meeting. He refrained from all votes, as he was not officially present to look at the reviewed items.
Cook advised those present of the location of the Open Meetings Act poster as required per State Statue 84-1407 through 84-1411.
Motion by Dunkle, seconded by Clark, to approve the July 11, 2019 Agenda as written, and the July 2, 2019 Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.
June 2019 Treasurer’s report was reviewed and accepted, motioned by Dunkle and Burmood seconded. Motion carried.
The water main broke in one spot, by 3rd and Main St. This caused some road damage as well. The Board discussed what options were available and how to fix the issue as soon as possible.
Wish list items were discussed for future repairs throughout the Village. It was suggested that we start getting prices on repair for both the water and sewer lines.
Meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m. **unless otherwise noted, voting is unanimous.
Clint Pearson- Chairman
Maria Bottger- Clerk/Treasurer
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 26, 2019.
