PUBLIC NOTICE

Fort Calhoun Community Schools - Elementary Gym Addition

1020 Monroe Street

Fort Calhoun, NE 68023

This Project will be bid under Bid Packages for multiple Prime Contracts directly with the Owner.

Description: An addition to the Fort Calhoun Elementary School consisting of a gym storm shelter, bathrooms, classrooms, and corridor spaces. A renovation of the existing gym to create new preschool classrooms.

Fort Calhoun Community Schools is soliciting bids for the following Prime Contract Bid Packages: 

Package 1: Selective Demolition     

Package 2: Rammed Aggregate Piers

Package 3: Concrete and Geo-Foam

Package 4: Masonry

Package 5: Rebar Material

Package 6: Steel Material

Package 7:Steel and Precast Erection

Package 8: Sealants

Package 9: General Trades

Package 10: Roofing, Sheet Metal, and Metal Panels

Package 11: Storefront and Glazing

Package 12: Framing, Drywall, Ceilings, and EIFS

Package 13: Flooring and Tiling

Package 14: Wood Athletic Flooring

Package 15: Paint

Package 16: Fire Suppression

Package 17: Plumbing and HVAC

Package 18: Electrical

Package 19: Site Utilities

Project Manager: Sean Yahnke, SYahnke@boydjones.biz, 402-550-1804

Estimator: Dan Hotaling, DHotaling@boydjones.biz, 402-550-1849

Schedule: Begin Construction August 2020, complete Phase 1 (Gym Addition) March 2021 and Phase 2 (Preschool Renovation at

Existing Gym) June 2021

Questions: Due to Sean Yahnke by 5:00 p.m. on 7/1/20

Pre-Bid: Boyd Jones will hold a Pre-Bid Conference at 3:00 p.m. on June 29th at 1020 Monroe Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023

There are three ways to submit a bid and bid bond for this project on or before July 8th at 2:00 p.m.

1. Our preference would be to receive electronic bids and bid bonds by 2:00 p.m. to the following email address: fortcalhounbids@gmail.com

2. The second option would be to drop off a sealed bid and bid bond at Fort Calhoun Jr/Sr High School located at 5876 Co Rd P43, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023 by 2:00 p.m.

3. The last option would be to drop off a sealed bid and bid bond at the Boyd Jones Construction office at 950 S. 10th Street, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68108 by 10:00 a.m. 

Bids will be opened and read aloud on July 8th at 2:05 p.m. at the Jr/Sr High School. 

Bid Documents: May be examined at the office of Boyd Jones Construction.  You may also obtain electronic documents by contacting Sean Yahnke

Boyd Jones will be the Construction Manager on this project. For question please contact Sean Yahnke (402) 504-8395, syahnke@boydjones.biz

Bids must be submitted on the approved Bid Form available in the Contract Documents. 

Bids received after the deadline for submission of Bids as stated herein shall not be considered and shall be returned to the late Bidder unopened.

Bids received before that deadline, but without a bid bond will not be accepted. 

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond, a separate Labor & Payment Bond, both in an amount equal to 100% of its Contract Price, and Insurance; said documents to be issued by a responsible Surety approved by the Board and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and the terms and conditions therein contained.

Work under this contract includes all material, labor, tools, expendable equipment, utility and transportation services, and all incidental items necessary to perform and complete, in a workmanlike manner, the work required for the construction of the Fort Calhoun Elementary Gym Addition.

