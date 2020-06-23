PUBLIC NOTICE
Fort Calhoun Community Schools - Elementary Gym Addition
1020 Monroe Street
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
This Project will be bid under Bid Packages for multiple Prime Contracts directly with the Owner.
Description: An addition to the Fort Calhoun Elementary School consisting of a gym storm shelter, bathrooms, classrooms, and corridor spaces. A renovation of the existing gym to create new preschool classrooms.
Fort Calhoun Community Schools is soliciting bids for the following Prime Contract Bid Packages:
Package 1: Selective Demolition
Package 2: Rammed Aggregate Piers
Package 3: Concrete and Geo-Foam
Package 4: Masonry
Package 5: Rebar Material
Package 6: Steel Material
Package 7:Steel and Precast Erection
Package 8: Sealants
Package 9: General Trades
Package 10: Roofing, Sheet Metal, and Metal Panels
Package 11: Storefront and Glazing
Package 12: Framing, Drywall, Ceilings, and EIFS
Package 13: Flooring and Tiling
Package 14: Wood Athletic Flooring
Package 15: Paint
Package 16: Fire Suppression
Package 17: Plumbing and HVAC
Package 18: Electrical
Package 19: Site Utilities
Project Manager: Sean Yahnke, SYahnke@boydjones.biz, 402-550-1804
Estimator: Dan Hotaling, DHotaling@boydjones.biz, 402-550-1849
Schedule: Begin Construction August 2020, complete Phase 1 (Gym Addition) March 2021 and Phase 2 (Preschool Renovation at
Existing Gym) June 2021
Questions: Due to Sean Yahnke by 5:00 p.m. on 7/1/20
Pre-Bid: Boyd Jones will hold a Pre-Bid Conference at 3:00 p.m. on June 29th at 1020 Monroe Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
There are three ways to submit a bid and bid bond for this project on or before July 8th at 2:00 p.m.
1. Our preference would be to receive electronic bids and bid bonds by 2:00 p.m. to the following email address: fortcalhounbids@gmail.com
2. The second option would be to drop off a sealed bid and bid bond at Fort Calhoun Jr/Sr High School located at 5876 Co Rd P43, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023 by 2:00 p.m.
3. The last option would be to drop off a sealed bid and bid bond at the Boyd Jones Construction office at 950 S. 10th Street, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68108 by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud on July 8th at 2:05 p.m. at the Jr/Sr High School.
Bid Documents: May be examined at the office of Boyd Jones Construction. You may also obtain electronic documents by contacting Sean Yahnke
Boyd Jones will be the Construction Manager on this project. For question please contact Sean Yahnke (402) 504-8395, syahnke@boydjones.biz
Bids must be submitted on the approved Bid Form available in the Contract Documents.
Bids received after the deadline for submission of Bids as stated herein shall not be considered and shall be returned to the late Bidder unopened.
Bids received before that deadline, but without a bid bond will not be accepted.
The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond, a separate Labor & Payment Bond, both in an amount equal to 100% of its Contract Price, and Insurance; said documents to be issued by a responsible Surety approved by the Board and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and the terms and conditions therein contained.
Work under this contract includes all material, labor, tools, expendable equipment, utility and transportation services, and all incidental items necessary to perform and complete, in a workmanlike manner, the work required for the construction of the Fort Calhoun Elementary Gym Addition.
ZNEZ
PT 6-23, 6-30-20
