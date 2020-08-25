PUBLIC NOTICE
ONE & SIX YEAR PLAN
NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a Six Year Road and Street Plan for the Village of Herman, Nebraska as required by Sec. 39-2119 et seq. R.R.S. has been recommended for approval by the Chairman and Village Board of Trustees, and that a Public Hearing be held on said Six Year Road and Street Plan on the 8th day of September, 2020, beginning at 7:00p.m., at the Village Office at which time objection to or recommendations for said Plan will be hear
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
ZNEZ PT 8-25-20
