PUBLIC NOTICE

 

ONE & SIX YEAR PLAN

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Six Year Road and Street Plan for the Village of Herman, Nebraska as required by Sec. 39-2119 et seq. R.R.S. has been recommended for approval by the Chairman and Village Board of Trustees, and that a Public Hearing be held on said Six Year Road and Street Plan on the 8th day of September, 2020, beginning at 7:00p.m., at the Village Office at which time objection to or recommendations for said Plan will be hear

Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk

ZNEZ                                                                                                                                                     PT 8-25-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.