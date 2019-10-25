PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE
PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE
CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing before the Planning Commission of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, will be held on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fort Calhoun City Hall located at 110 South 14th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023, to receive public comment, consider and possibly take action on a Redevelopment Plan entitled: "Amendment to the General Redevelopment Plan of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska (Northern Hills Ventures, LLC, Redevelopment Project)" for redevelopment pursuant to the Community Development Law, Nebraska Revised Statutes, sections 18-2101, et seq., within the blighted and substandard redevelopment area legally described below:
Northern Lights, Lot 1 Block 9, a subdivision of the City of Fort Calhoun, Washington County, Nebraska.
A map of the redevelopment area and a copy of the proposed redevelopment plan are available at the office of the City Clerk at 110 South 14th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023, telephone number 402-468-5303.
At said time and place, all interested parties may appear and be heard.
Dated this 18th day of October 2019.
City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25 and November 1, 2019.
