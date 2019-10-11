PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a Six Year Road and Street Plan for the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska as required by NEB. REV. STAT. Sec. 39-2119 et seq. R.R.S. has been recommended for approval by the Mayor and City Council, and that a Public Hearing be held on said Six Year Road and Street Plan on the 21st day of October 2019 beginning at 7:00 p.m., at the City Hall at which time objection to or recommendations for said Plan will be heard.
Alicia Koziol
City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 11, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.