PUBLIC NOTICE
The Fort Calhoun Rural Fire Protection District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, June 27, 2019, at the Fire Hall in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. The agenda for said meeting is available at the home of the Secretary of the District. Questions may be directed to the Board Secretary in the evenings at 402-871-2187. Residents of the city and the rural areas are welcome to attend.
Paul Oestmann
Secretary-Treasurer
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.