PULIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
OF ORDINANCE NO. 758
IN PAMPHLET FORM
Public Notice is hereby given that at a meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, held at 7:00 p.m. on September 16, 2019, there was passed and adopted Ordinance No. 758 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA, TO FURTHER AMEND SECTION 8-110 OF THE FORT CALHOUN MUNICIPAL CODE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY ALL OFFICIAL OPERATIVE BUILDING CODES OF THE MUNICIPALITY; ADOPT RELEVANT CODES; AND TO PROVIDE WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE FULLY EFFECTIVE.
Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form on September 24, 2019. Copies of said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form are available for inspection and distribution at the Office of the City Clerk, in the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Alicia Koziol
City Clerk
Published in the Pilot Tribune Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
