PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
PUBLICATION OF
ORDINANCE NO. 753
IN PAMPHLET FORM
Public Notice is hereby given that at a meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, held at 7:00 p.m. on July 18, 2019, there was passed and adopted Ordinance No. 753 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA, TO AMEND THE CITY’S FUTURE LAND USE MAP IN THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO INCLUDE ADJUSTMENTS WITHIN THE LIMITS OF THE CITY AND ITS EXTRATERRITORIAL ZONING JURISDICION; TO REPEAL ANY AND ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; AND TO PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form on July 23, 2019. Copies of said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form are available for inspection and distribution at the Office of the City Clerk, in the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.