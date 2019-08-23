PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
OF ORDINANCE NO. 754
IN PAMPHLET FORM
Public Notice is hereby given that at a meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, held at 7:00 p.m. on August 19, 2019, there was passed and adopted Ordinance No. 754 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA, RELATING TO ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES, UTILITY TYPE VEHICLES OR GOLF CAR VEHICLES; TO AMEND ARTICLE IV-BICYCLES, MOTORCYCLES, SNOWMOBILES, AND ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES, SECTION 3-409 THROUGH 3-413; TO ALLOW THE OPERATION OF GOLF CAR VEHICLES WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS; TO IMPOSE RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF GOLF CAR VEHICLES; TO ESTABLISH PENALTIES FOR A VIOLATION; TO REPEAL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES AND SECTIONS; AND TO PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form on August 23, 2019. Copies of said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form are available for inspection and distribution at the Office of the City Clerk, in the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 23, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.