JUNE 15, 2020 CC MINUTES
A regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was held in open and public session at 7:01, on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Fort Calhoun Council Chambers, in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance thereof by publication, said form of notice being a designated method for giving notice, an affidavit of publication being attached to these minutes.
Advance notice of this meeting was also given to the Mayor and all Council Members. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Mayor and Council Members.
Mayor Robinson publicly stated to all in attendance that a current copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act was available for review and indicated the location of such copy in the room where the meeting was being held.
On roll call, the following Council Members answered present: Ritch Nelson, Bob Prieksat, Nick Schuler, and Lori Lammers.
With a quorum present, Mayor Robinson presided, and the clerk recorded the proceedings.
The following consent agenda items were approved:
May 18, 2020 City Council minutes, Treasures Report for May 2020, June 4, 2020 Park Board minutes, Maintenance Report, May 2020 Washington County Sheriff’s Statistics
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Nelson to approve the following bills: A-1 FLAGS,POLES, & REPAIR - 840.00, ABE'S TRASH SERVICE, INC. - 205.13, ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING -187.44, AFLAC - 378.64, AMERICAN BROADBAND - 644.68, BOK FINANCIAL - 3862.50, BOMGAARS - 524.70, CEDAR CONSTRUCTION CO. INC. - 70117.48, CHASE BANK- 53050.00, CITY OF BLAIR - 5535.80, CLINE WILLIAMS - 117.50, CONOCO FLEET - 228.27, CORE &MAIN - 861.24, EFTPS - 2308.02, ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP - 121.61, GWORKS - 1648.64, HMI, INC - 1500.00, JDW MIDWEST, LLC - 275.00, JEO CONSULTING GROUP, INC. - 26735.00, KAMB & CENTERPRISES - 65.00, M.U.D. - 99.09, NE PUBLIC HEALTH ENV LAB - 15.00, NEBRAKSA DEQ -15275.64, NEBRASKA SALES TAX - 2725.74, O.P.P.D. - 2572.12, ONE CALL CONCEPTS, INC - 59.78,PAPIO-MISSOURI RIVER N. R. D. - 6801.34, POSTMASTER - 150.85, SENSUS METERINGSYSTEMS - 1949.94, TALBOT LAW OFFICE - 1505.00, THE BOOKKEEPING COMPANY, INC - 600.00,THE SIGN DEPOT - 249.75, UNITED HEALTH CARE - 8422.10, VERIZON WIRELESS -129.84, VISA - 1610.20, WASHINGTON CO. REG. OF DEEDS - 10.00, Total - 211383.04; with all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Mark Pearson requested the City reconsider the use of the community ball fields. There were comments and discussion between the council and the public. Council recommend they go to the Park Board to request changes to the field use regulations.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve the amended Parking Lot Agreement with Northern Hills Ventures, LLC. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Lammers to approve Change Order No. 2 with Western Engineering for the 2020 Asphalt Overlays project. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion by member Lammers to approve Pay Application No. 1 for the 2020 Asphalt Overlay project to Western Engineering in the amount of $367,058.88. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
City Engineer gave an update on the 2020 Adams Street Corridor Construction Phase 2 & 3 project.
Member Schuler made a motion by member Lammers to approve Pay Application No. 1 for the Adams Street Corridor Phase 2 & 3 Project to Cedar Construction in the amount of $73,117.48. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Prieksat to approve Resolution 2020-5 – COVID-19: Use of Municipal Property for Sports or Other Recreational Activities. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion to introduce Ordinance 765 – Creation of Street Improvement District No. 2020-1; and waive the three readings. Member Nelson seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion for final approval, and member Nelson seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion to introduce Ordinance 766 – Authorizing Issuance of Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2020; and waive the three readings. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion for final approval, and member Lammers seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Lammers made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve the purchase John Deere Diesel Commercial ZTrak for $13,400. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Mayor Robinson appointed a committee to look at annexation. The committee will consist of himself, Jeff Ray (JEO), Lucas Billesbach (JEO), Nick Schuler (City Council), Ritch Nelson (City Council), and Aaron Schrum (Planning Commission).
Following a motion and vote, Mayor Robinson declared the meeting adjourned at 8:26 p.m.
Mitch Robinson, Mayor
ATTEST: Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
