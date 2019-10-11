PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING OF THE FORT CALHOUN CITY COUNCIL WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019 AT 7:00 p.m. AT THE FORT CALHOUN PUBLIC LIBRARY IN FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA.
The purpose of this public hearing is to allow public comment on:
AN APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT FOR A BANQUET/RECEPTION FACILITY ON LOT 1, BLOCK 9 (NORTHERN LIGHTS ADDITION) OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is kept continuously current and available for inspection in the office of the City Clerk.
Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids & services necessary for participation by contacting the city clerk at 402-468-5303 not less than 5 days prior to the hearing.
Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
