PUBLIC NOTICE
On 8-28-2019 at 3:30 p.m. a meeting conducted by Fort Calhoun Community Schools will take place at the Pioneer Learning Center. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Fort Calhoun Community Schools for the 2019-2020 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or child attending a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Fort Calhoun Community Schools are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Ashley Dougherty at 402-468-5533.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 16, 2019.
