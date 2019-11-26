PUBLIC NOTICE
Fort Calhoun Community Schools - Elementary 2nd and 3rd Grade Addition
1020 Monroe Street
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
ADDENDUM #2 – UPDATED BID DATE FOR MASONRY AND SEALANTS
Fort Calhoun Community Schools is still soliciting bids for the following Prime Contract Bid Packages:
Package 3: Masonry
Package 7: Sealants and
Waterproofing
Project Manager: Sean Yahnke, SYahnke@boydjones.biz, 402-550-1804
Estimator: Dan Hotaling, DHotaling@boydjones.biz, 402-550-1849
Schedule: Begin Construction in March 2020, complete by July 31, 2020
Questions: Due to Sean Yahnke noted above, no less than 48 hours to bid opening
Bid Documents: May be examined at the office of Boyd Jones Construction. You may also obtain electronic documents by contacting Sean Yahnke
Bids for these two scopes are due in a sealed envelope to the Owner and must be received in person until 10:00 a.m., on November 27, 2019 at Fort Calhoun Jr/Sr High School located at 5876 Co Rd P43, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. As an alternate means of delivery, Boyd Jones can deliver your proposal to the bid letting if the sealed bid is at our office by 8:00 a.m. on November 27th. Our office is located at 950 South 10th Street | Omaha, NE 68108 | Suite 100. Bids will be opened and read aloud at 10:05 a.m.
Bids must be submitted on the approved Bid Form available in the Contract Documents. No oral, facsimile, electronic or telephonic bids or modifications will be considered. Bids received after the deadline for submission of Bids as stated herein shall not be considered and shall be returned to the late Bidder unopened.
The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond, a separate Labor & Payment Bond, both in an amount equal to 100% of its Contract Price, and Insurance; said documents to be issued by a responsible Surety approved by the Board and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and the terms and conditions therein contained.
Each Bidder shall accompany its Bid with Bid Security, as security that the successful Bidder will enter into a Contract for the work bid upon in accordance with the Contract Documents and statutory requirements. The Bidder's security shall be in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount of the Base Bid and shall be in the form cash; or a cashier's check or a certified check drawn on an FDIC insured bank in Nebraska or an FDIC insured bank chartered under the laws of the United States; or a certified share draft drawn on a credit union in Nebraska or chartered under the laws of the United States; or a Bid Bond and shall be made payable to Fort Calhoun Community Schools and the proceeds retained as penalty if the Bidder fails to execute a contract and file acceptable Performance and Payment Bonds or provide an acceptable Certificate of Insurance within 10 days after the acceptance of such proposal by resolution of the Board.
The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, re-advertise for new bids and to waive informalities that may be in the best interest of the Board.
Work under this contract includes all material, labor, tools, expendable equipment, utility and transportation services, and all incidental items necessary to perform and complete, in a workmanlike manner, the work required for the construction of the Fort Calhoun Elementary 2nd and 3rd Grade Addition.
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
