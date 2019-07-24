PUBLIC NOTICE
JULY 18, 2019
SPECIAL MEETING
CC MINUTES
A special meeting of the City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was held in open and public session at 7:02 p.m., on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Fort Calhoun City Hall, in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance thereof by posting in three locations.
Advance notice of this meeting was also given to the Mayor and all Council Members. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Mayor and Council Members.
Council President Prieksat publicly stated to all in attendance that a current copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act was available for review and indicated the location of such copy in the room where the meeting was being held.
Please note that the meeting minutes are not approved until the next regular City Council meeting.
On roll call, the following Council Members answered present: Lori Lammers, Terry Fitzgerald, and Nick Schuler.
With a quorum present, Council President presided, and the Clerk recorded the proceedings.
The public hearing to consider AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA, PERTAINING TO ZONING; TO PROVIDE FOR THE AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL CITY OF FORT CALHOUN ZONING MAP; AND TO AMEND ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH opened at 7:03 p.m. There were no written or public comments. Public hearing closed at 7:04 p.m.
The public hearing to consider AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA, PERTAINING TO A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT FOR THE UPDATED FUTURE LAND USE MAP; AND TO AMEND ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH opened at 7:04 p.m. There were no written or public comments. Public hearing closed at 7:05 p.m.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion to introduce Ordinance 752, Amendment to the official City of Fort Calhoun Zoning map, and waive the three readings. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With members Schuler, Lammers, and Fitzgerald voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Fitzgerald made a motion for final approval, and member Schuler seconded. With members Fitzgerald, Schuler, and Lammers voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion to introduce Ordinance 753, Comprehensive Plan amendment for the updated Future Land Use map, and waive the three readings. Member Schuler seconded the motion. With members Fitzgerald, Schuler, and Lammers voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Fitzgerald made a motion for final approval, and member Schuler seconded. With members Lammers, Fitzgerald, and Schuler voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Following a motion by Fitzgerald, second by Schuler and vote, Council President Prieksat declared the meeting adjourned at 7:08 p.m.
Bob Prieksat, Council President
ATTEST:
Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
