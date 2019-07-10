PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD DURING THE FORT CALHOUN CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019 AT 5:30 P.M. AT THE FORT CALHOUN CITY HALL, 110 SOUTH 14TH STREET, FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA.
The purpose of this public hearing is to allow public comment on:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA, PERTAINING TO ZONING; TO PROVIDE FOR THE AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL CITY OF FORT CALHOUN ZONING MAP; AND TO AMEND ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is kept is kept continuously current and available for inspection in the office of the City Clerk.
Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation by contacting the city clerk at 402-468-5303 not less than 5 days prior to the hearing.
Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
