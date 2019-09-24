PUBLIC NOTICE
SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 CC MINUTES
A regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was held in open and public session at 7:01, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Fort Calhoun Council Chambers, in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance thereof by publication, said form of notice being a designated method for giving notice, an affidavit of publication being attached to these minutes.
Advance notice of this meeting was also given to the Mayor and all Council Members. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Mayor and Council Members.
Mayor Robinson publicly stated to all in attendance that a current copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act was available for review and indicated the location of such copy in the room where the meeting was being held.
Please note that the meeting minutes are not approved until the next regular City Council meeting.
On roll call, the following Council Members answered present: Bob Prieksat, Terry Fitzgerald, Nick Schuler, and Lori Lammers.
With a quorum present, Mayor Robinson presided, and the clerk recorded the proceedings.
The consent agenda, was approved, accepted and/or ratified as presented.
(The consent agenda included: August 19, 2019 & August 28, 2019 City Council minutes; August Treasurers Report; September 3, 2019 Planning Commission minutes; September 5, 2019 Park Board minutes; August 26, 2019 Enhancement Committee minutes; Maintenance Report; August 2019 Washington County Sheriffs Report)
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve the following bills:
OPPD, 2902.33, utl; MUD, 84.00, utl; Papio M-R NRD, 10084.36, water; Abe’s Trash, 179.70, ser; Access Systems Leasing, 187.44, sup; Accurate Locksmiths, 523.50, ser; Aflac, 567.96, ben; Am. Broadband, 537.40, utl; Andy’s Mow Town, 42.48, sup; Blair Chamber, 250.00, memb; Blair Garden Center, 1935.00, sup; Bomgaars, 1211.63, sup; Carquest, 6.79, sup; Cedar Construction, 27947.50, contract; Chase, 57408.75, bond; City of Blair, 6518.69, ser; Conoco Fleet, 342.95, ser; EFTPS, 2396.84, payroll tax; Enterprise Media, 184.05, ser; Fastenal, 28.93, sup; JEO Consulting, 2417.50, ser; League of Munic., 3100.00, memb; Logos Plus, 127.06, ser; Long’s Ok Tire, 15.00, ser; Martin Marietta, 351.06, sup; Midwest Coatings, 66148.80, contract; NE Dept Rev-Waste, 25.05, tax; NE DHHS, 15.59, ser; NE DHHS Drinking Water, 260.00, training; NE Public Health Env Lab, 15.00, test; NE Sales Tax, 3420.45, tax; Nebraska Sweeping, 1843.57, contract; One Call Concepts, 53.87, ser; Plains Equip., 218.34, ser; Postmaster, 141.40, ser; Quality Pest Control, 125.00, ser; Quill, 127.25, sup; Rock Hard, 3901.00, contract; Talbot Law, 2030.00, ser; United Healthcare, 6747.74, ins; Utilities Section-League, 518.00, memb; Verizon, 130.74, exp; VISA(Two Rivers), 583.99, sup; Washington County Sheriff, 5660.72, ser; Woods & Aitken, 200.50, ser; With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
The public hearing RELATIVE TO HEARING SUPPORT, OPPOSITION, CRITICISM, SUGGESTIONS OR OBSERVATIONS OF TAXPAYERS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED BUDGET opened at 7:03 p.m. There were no written comments. Following comments by the council and questions from the public, the public hearing closed at 7:24 p.m.
The public hearing RELATIVE TO HEARING SUPPORT, OPPOSITION, CRITICISM, SUGGESTIONS OR OBSERVATIONS OF TAXPAYERS RELATING TO SETTING THE FINAL TAX REQUEST AT A DIFFERENT AMOUNT THAN THE PRIOR YEAR TAX REQUEST (LEVY) opened at 7:25 p.m. There being no written or public comments, the public hearing closed at 7:25 p.m.
The public hearing AN APPLICATION FROM NORTHERN HILLS VENTURES LLC FOR A REPLAT OF LOTS 1-8, BLOCK 9 OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA opened at 7:25 p.m. There were no written comments. Following discussion from the City Engineer, the public hearing closed at 7:28 p.m.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion to waive the field use fee’s for the legion, as requested by Roy Prauner. Member Prieksat seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion to approve the Farm Lease and Security Agreement between the City of Fort Calhoun & C.E.M. Shaner Farms. Member Fitzgerald seconded the motion. With members Lammers, Fitzgerald, and Schuler voting “Aye”, and Prieksat abstaining, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Fitzgerald to approve Change Order No. 1 – REVISED from Midwest Coatings Company, Inc. in the amount of $42,711.00 for the 2018 Street Maintenance project. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Lammers to approve Pay Application No. 2 from Midwest Coatings Company, Inc. in the amount of $66,148.80 for the 2018 Street Sealing and Repairs project. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Prieksat to approve Change Order No. 3 from Midlands Contracting, Inc. extending the completion date to June 1, 2020 for the 2018 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve Change Order No. 1 from Cedar Construction in the deductive amount of $1,662.50 for the 2019 Adams Street Watermain Extension project. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve Pay Application No. 1 and Final from Cedar Construction in the amount of $27,947.50 for the 2019 Adams Street Watermain Extension project. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion seconded by member Prieksat to approve Change Order No. 1 from Rock Hard Concrete in the amount of $3,901.00 for Group B of the 2019 Street Sealing and Repairs project. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
City Engineer, Lucas Billesbach, gave an update on the 2019 Betts Circle Drainage project. There has been some progress over the last month and the project should be complete in a couple weeks (weather permitting).
City Engineer reviewed the proposed 1 & 6 Year Road Plan. He explained that the state has changed how the process is done and shifted the timeline to be in line with budget.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve Resolution 2019-8, Resolution setting the 2019-2020 Personal and Real Property Tax Request at $207,406.59 for Principal and Interest on Bonds and $288,914.00 for All Other Purposes, for a total of $496,320.59. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion to introduce Ordinance 757, Adopting the Budget Statement to be Termed the Annual Appropriation Bill and waive the three readings. Member Schuler seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Prieksat made a motion for final approval, and member Schuler seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Prieksat to approve Resolution 2019-9, Accepting Replat-Northern Lights Addition. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion to introduce Ordinance 758, Amending Section 8-110 of the Municipal Code (Identifying all official Operative Building Codes of the Municipality and adopting relevant codes), and waive the three readings. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Fitzgerald made a motion for final approval, and member Lammers seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to adopt the schedule of Permit Fees for the City of Fort Calhoun. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Following a motion and vote, Mayor Robinson declared the meeting adjourned at 7:54 p.m.
Mitch Robinson, Mayor
ATTEST: Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
The complete text of the minutes is available at www.fortcalhoun.org and are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 110 South 14th Street; available for public inspection during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.
