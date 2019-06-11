PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
A regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall.
An agenda is kept continuously current and available for inspection in the office of the City Clerk. Meeting is open to the public.
Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation by contacting the city clerk at 402-468-5303 not less than 5 days prior to the meeting.
Alicia Koziol
City Clerk
Published in the Pilot-Tribune, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
