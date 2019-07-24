PUBLIC NOTICE
JULY 15, 2019
CC MINUTES
A regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was held in open and public session at 7:02 p.m., on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Fort Calhoun Council Chambers, in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance thereof by publication, said form of notice being a designated method for giving notice, an affidavit of publication being attached to these minutes.
Advance notice of this meeting was also given to the Mayor and all Council Members. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Mayor and Council Members.
Mayor Robinson publicly stated to all in attendance that a current copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act was available for review and indicated the location of such copy in the room where the meeting was being held.
On roll call, the following Council Members answered present: Bob Prieksat, Terry Fitzgerald, Nick Schuler, and Lori Lammers.
With a quorum present, Mayor Robinson presided, and the clerk recorded the proceedings.
The consent agenda, was approved, accepted and/or ratified as presented.
(The consent agenda included: June 17, 2019 City Council minutes; June Treasurers Report; July 1, 2019 Planning Commission minutes; June 6, 2019 Park Board minutes; June 24, 2019 Enhancement Committee minutes; Maintenance Report.)
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve the following bills:
OPPD, 3478.24, utl; MUD, 85.36, utl; Papio M-R NRD, 6837.94, water; Abe’s Trash, 666.60, ser; Access Systems Leasing, 187.44, sup; Aflac, 307.62, ben; Alicia Koziol, 90.48, reimb; Am. Broadband, 534.70, utl; Andy’s Mow Town, 13.09, sup; Barco, 517.44, sup; Blair Garden Center, 64.87, sup; Bobcat of Omaha, 39,423.00, equip; Bomgaars, 944.88, sup; Chase, 83,510.00, bond; City of Blair, 9326.31, ser; Conoco Fleet, 331.76, ser; Core & Main, 182.64, sup; EFTPS, 2314.81, payroll tax; Enterprise Media, 145.35, ser; Fastenal, 103.83, sup; Depot, 147.13, sup; JEO Consulting, 3626.25, ser; John Deere, 244.56, ser; Logos Plus, 34.24, ser; Marsh Creek Concrete, 14,294.70, contract; Midwest Coatings Co, 145,311.00, contract; Mitch Robinson, 75.48, reimb; My Independence Day, 500.00, refund; NE Dept of Revenue, 2897.29, sales tax; NE Dept of Revenue, 591.40, lottery tax; NE Public Health Env Lab, 515.00, test; One Call Concepts, 57.18, ser; Postmaster, 141.05, ser; Quality Pest Control, 221.93, ser; Quill, 43.93, sup; Shaw Hull Nav, 4625.00, ser; Talbot Law Office, 1102.50, ser; United Healthcare, 6747.74, ins; Verizon, 129.42, exp; VISA(Two Rivers), 1316.18, sup; Washington County Historical Assoc., 750.00, donation; Washington County Sheriff, 5660.72, ser; With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office statistics for June 2019, was placed on file.
Darin Whatcott, JDW Midwest, gave a presentation of Full Building and Safety Code Department Services.
Kris Richardson, Park Board President, gave a presentation and request for a multi-purpose court at West Market Square Park. No action was taken.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve Washington County Historical Association’s request for $750 for sponsorship for the Washington County Heritage Days. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion seconded by member Prieksat to approve Sunny Welchert’s request to close 16th street from County Road 34 to Windsor Way in Southern Heights for a block party on August 17th from 2:00 p.m.-Midnight. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Liz Sevcik discussed the Splash Pad/Adams Street Corridor committees fundraising efforts for phases II & III of the Adams Street Corridor Project. They plan to have fundraising events and assist the city in finding available grants to apply for. They are working on forming a foundation.
Member Fitzgerald made a motion seconded by member Prieksat to stay with Two Rivers Bank for the City’s Depository Bank for all funds. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried
City Engineer, Lucas Billesbach, gave an update on the 2019 Betts Circle Drainage project. Berm is 80-90% complete. We have entered liquidated damages on June 1st.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve Pay Application No. 1 for the 2019 Betts Circle Drainage project in the amount of $14,294.70. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
City Engineer gave an update on the 2018 Maintenance Building Demolition project. The project has been delayed due to some utility issues with MUD and they are working on resolving it.
City Engineer gave an update on the 2018 Street Sealing and Repairs project. After a walk-thru, it was determined that there are additional repairs needed, that weren’t originally bid out.
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve Change Order No. 1 for the 2018 Street Sealing and Repairs project, Group A for a net increase to the contract amount of $43,375.00 and an increase to the completion time to July 31, 2019. The amount is covered under the current bonding. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Fitzgerald to approve Pay Application No. 1 for the 2018 Street Sealing and Repairs project, Group A in the amount of $145,311.00. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
City Engineer gave an update on the Trail Feasibility Study and Upcoming grant application. The city is working on a new route and will submit an application in August.
City Engineer gave an update on the NEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Notice of Intent for a flood wall around the city’s lift station. It has been identified that it would benefit from additional flood protection. This is state money that goes out to projects that would mitigate future damages.
Member Prieksat made a motion to approve the final reading of Ordinance 744, Zoning Ordinance Revisions. Member Fitzgerald seconded the motion. With members Lammers Prieksat, and Fitzgerald voting “Aye”, and member Schuler abstaining, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion to approve the final reading of Ordinance 745, Subdivision Regulation Revisions. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With members Lammers Prieksat, and Fitzgerald voting “Aye”, and member Schuler abstaining, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion to introduce Ordinance 750, Amending Ordinance 643-Annexation Area 2010-1, and waive the three readings. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion for final approval, and member Lammers seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion to introduce Ordinance 751, Vacating Alley – Block 9, and waive the three readings. Member Schuler seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Fitzgerald made a motion for final approval, and member Lammers seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Council discussed the Municipal Code Services, Inc quote for $5,500 to recodify the Fort Calhoun Municipal Code. Member Fitzgerald made a motion seconded by member Lammers to approve the quote for $5,500 plus the $200 fee to provide a web-ready format. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Following a motion and vote, Mayor Robinson declared the meeting adjourned at 8:50 p.m.
Mitch Robinson, Mayor
ATTEST: Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
