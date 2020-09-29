PUBLIC NOTICE
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 CC MINUTES
A regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was held in open and public session at 7:00, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Fort Calhoun Council Chambers, in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. Notice of the meeting was given in advance thereof by publication, said form of notice being a designated method for giving notice, an affidavit of publication being attached to these minutes. Advance notice of this meeting was also given to the Mayor and all Council Members. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Mayor and Council Members. Please note that the meeting minutes are not approved until the next regular City Council meeting. On roll call, the following Council Members answered present: Nick Schuler, Lori Lammers, and Ritch Nelson. Member Bob Prieksat was absent. Mayor Robinson publicly stated to all in attendance that a current copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act was available for review and indicated the location of such copy in the room where the meeting was being held. Mayor Robinson led those present in the Pledge of Allegiance. With a quorum present, Mayor Robinson presided, and the clerk recorded the proceedings. The following consent agenda items were approved: August 17, 2020 City Council minutes, September 16 City Council budget minutes, Treasures Report for August 2020, September 3, 2020 Park Board minutes, August 31, 2020 Enhancement Committee minutes, Maintenance Report, The Washington County Sheriffs Statistics were separated from the consent agenda. Sheriff Robinson discussed the monthly stats. Item #21 Approval of the Law Enforcement Contract renewal for 2020-2022 was moved up. Member Schuler made a motion seconded by Lammers to approve the contract. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Nelson to approve the following bills: ABE'S TRASH SERVICE, INC. - 184.21, ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING - 187.44, AMERICAN BROADBAND - 576.42, BLAIR ACE HARDWARE – 43.57, BOMGAARS - 221.04, BRIAN'S TREE SERVICE - 800.00, 2500.00, CHASE BANK - 6958.75, 55000.00, CITY OF BLAIR - 5553.62, COLONIAL RESEARCH - 743.79, CONOCO - 356.89 CORE & MAIN - 2071.81, ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP - 100.73, HOME DEPOT CREDIT SERVICES - 19.80, IHEARTMEDIA - 4364.18, JACKIE HENDERSON - 84.56, JDW MIDWEST, LLC - 275.00, JEO CONSULTING GROUP, INC. - 787.50, JOHNSON SERVICE COMPANY - 1955.75, LONGHORN BAR - 44.00, LORRINE LAMMERS - 588.46, M.U.D. - 84.00, MY INDEPENDECE DAY - 500.00, NE PUBLIC HEALTH ENV LAB - 15.00, NE SALES TAX - 3665.26, NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS - 912.50, OPPD - 2829.60, ONE CALL CONCEPTS, INC - 31.90, PAPIO-MISSOURI RIVER N. R. D. - 13343.59, TALBOT LAW OFFICE - 630.00, TWO RIVERS BANK - 12517.00, UTILITIES SECTION-LEAGUE - 518.00, VERIZON WIRELESS - 123.15, VISA - 4295.54, WASHINGTON CO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE - 250.00, Total - 123133.06; with all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. The public hearing relating to AN APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO BUILD A HOUSE ON CC CALHOUN CO ADD (REPLAT 2019-1) LOT 2 IN THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA opened at 7:06 p.m. With no written or public comments, the hearing closed at 7:07 p.m. The public hearing relating to WATER RATE SCHEDULE FOR USERS OF THE CITY WATER SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA opened at 7:08 p.m. There were no written comments. Council discussed the increase and the Mayor explained the rates have not increased since 2013. City Engineer, Lucas Billesbach, stated that the new rates are fairly competitive with neighboring communities. The hearing closed at 7:11 p.m. The public hearing relating to SEWER RATE SCHEDULE FOR USERS OF THE CITY SEWER SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA opened at 7:11 p.m. With no written or public comments from the council and public, the hearing closed at 7:12 p.m. The public hearing relating to THE ONE & SIX YEAR STREET PLAN FOR THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN opened at 7:13 p.m. There were no written comments. City Engineer, Lucas Billesbach, discussed the plan. After comments from the public, the hearing closed at 7:18 p.m. Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Lammers to approve the 1% increase to restricted funds authority. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Nelson made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve Mr. Wemhoff, Fort Calhoun High School Principal, request for approval for the next five years (2021-2025) to close 15th Street from Monroe to Lincoln Street for the annual homecoming parade. He explained to council that the school will notify the city of the homecoming date each year. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Lammers to adopt the City’s Policy on ditch maintenance subject to Section 3-504 of the Fort Calhoun Municipal Code and to approve changes made to the policy that the City Engineer discussed: a written permit will be required and the City will provide a sign for the residents. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Lammers to approve the application for a Conditional Use Permit to build a house on CC Calhoun Co Addition (Replat 2019-1) Lot 2 in the City of Fort Calhoun, Washington County, Nebraska. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Nelson made a motion to introduce Ordinance 769 – Setting Rates for Water Charges; and waive the three readings. Member Schuler seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Nelson made a motion for final approval, and member Schuler seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Nelson made a motion to introduce Ordinance 770 – Setting Rates for Sewer Charges; and waive the three readings. Member Schuler seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Nelson made a motion for final approval, and member Schuler seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion to introduce Ordinance 771 – 2020 Fee Schedule; and waive the three readings. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion for final approval, and member Nelson seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Lammers to approve Resolution 2020-7 – Adopting the One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Nelson to approve Resolution 2020-8 – Signing of the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance Form 2020. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Following a motion and vote, Mayor Robinson declared the meeting adjourned at 7:36 p.m.
Mitch Robinson, Mayor
ATTEST: Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
