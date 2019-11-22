PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a special public meeting of the Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education has been called. The special public meeting will be held On Monday November 25, 2019 in the Fort Calhoun High School Media Center beginning at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the board’s direction in conducting a superintendent search. An agenda for such meeting is being kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the office of the Superintendent.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 22, 2019.
