PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SPECIAL PUBLIC MEETING OF
THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
BOARD RETREAT
Notice is hereby given that a special public meeting of the Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education has been called.
The special public meeting will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Fort Calhoun High School Media Center beginning at 12:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is a Board Retreat to discuss School Board and administrative planning for 2019-20 and the future.
An agenda for such meeting is being kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the office of the Superintendent.
By the Board of Education of Fort Calhoun Community Schools.
June 19, 2019
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
