PUBLIC NOTICE
Budget Hearing, Hearing to Set Property Tax Requirement, and Board of Education Regular Meeting
Monday, September 9, 2019 7:00 p.m.
Secondary Media Center at the conclusion of the Budget Hearing
BUDGET HEARING
Budget Hearing: The Hearing was called to order at 7:00 p.m. There were 8 visitors.
Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
Excused Absences: Moved that the absence of Kim Lukasiewicz and Mike Bonacci be excused passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Mike Conrad.
Mike Bonacci: Absent, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Roll Call: Present were members Conrad, Genoways, Schrum and Shaner. Bonacci and Lukasiewicz were absent.
Purpose of the Hearing: The purpose of the hearing is to study the proposed 2019-20 budget and receive public comment on that budget as it is considered for adoption by the Board of Education.
Review of Proposed 2019-20 Budget: David Genoways called attention to the notice of the Budget Hearing. Mike Bonacci arrived. The figures being presented are essentially the same as the budget work meeting. There was an adjustment on revenue to change the Title monies to be received from an estimate to the actual figure which is about $3,000 less than previously reported. Also, once all figures were calculated the unused budget authority was adjusted in both expenditures and receipts to balance the budget. The District has always taken advantage of the unused budget authority.
Board of Education Comments: There were none.
Public Comments: There were none.
Adjournment of Budget Hearing: Moved that the Budget Hearing be adjourned at 7:05 passed with a motion by Amanda Schrum and a second by Mike Conrad.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
HEARING TO SET PROPERTY TAX REQUIREMENT
Hearing Called to Order: The president called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. at the Conclusion of the Budget Hearing. There were 8 visitors
Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
Excused Absences: Moved that the absence of Kim Lukasiewicz be excused passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kelli Shaner.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Roll Call: Present were members Bonacci, Conrad, Genoways, Schrum and Shaner. Lukasiewicz was absent.
Purpose of the Hearing: The purpose of this hearing is to receive support, opposition, criticism, suggestions and observations of taxpayers on the proposed property tax request for 2019-20.
2019-20 Property Tax Requirement Information: David Genoways called attention to the published document showing the proposed property tax requirements. The document has changed for this year to show changes in valuation, tax askings and percentages of increases and/or decreases in the various categories. Fort Calhoun’s change in the tax rate is down 2% and the change in the operating budget is down 1%. These budget figures include the actual figures now including the unused budget authority.
Board of Education Comments: Jon Genoways stated the board’s position from when the bond was passed was to lower the levy as valuation increased and still be able to pay the bond obligations. This now is happening and the board is very proud that they were able to keep the promise to our patrons and this year the levy has been lowered by 3.5¢ per $100.
Public Comments: There were none.
Adjournment of Hearing to Set the Property Tax Request: Motion to adjourn the hearing at 7:12 p.m. passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Amanda Schrum.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDA
ROUTINE BUSINESS
Call to Order: The Regular Meeting was called to order at 7:13 p.m. There were 8 visitors.
Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
Excused Absences: Moved that the absence of Kim Lukasiewicz be excused passed with a motion by Amanda Schrum and a second by Kelli Shaner.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Roll Call: Present were members Bonacci, Conrad, Genoways, Schrum and Shaner. Lukasiewicz was absent.
Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
Approval of Agenda: Motion to approve the agenda as presented passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kelli Shaner.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
PRESENTATION - Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS)
Mr. Wagner introduced the committee members and Miranda Adams, school psychologist and a member of the committee, gave a Powerpoint overview of the program. It focuses on instilling positive behaviors before the negative happens. The committee was chosen to get a perspective from all areas. The initial phase and action plan have been formulated and it will continue to grow and evolve. It uses 4 behaviors that students adhere to and certain parameters within each which are acceptable. All students attended expectation stations the second day of school and put in scenerios with direction on where and how to use them. The language and voice levels are such that all adults can use for all age groups; it is a unified language to address all behaviors. The plan calls for reminders for all students at intervals throughout the school year. Identifying areas and students’ strengths and weaknesses will help with future plans of the program. Conrad asked how parent members were selected and it was randomly. Ashley Dougherty said at their conference Fort Calhoun was the only school with a parent advocate which was seen as a good addition to the program. The committee is now working on how to collect pertinent data to compare to time, place, infractions, students, to track infraction patterns. They are trying to find a cohesive way to collect and analyze. Dr. Johnson thanked them all for their time and their continuing hard work and that this is a positive step to get this going.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Participation: No one asked to address the board.
Claims for September: Moved that the claims for September be approved in the amount of $181,505.81 from the General Fund and $1,122.93 from Savings & Depreciation passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Amanda Schrum. The amount of bills presented represent start up costs for the first month of a new school year. Midwest Technology for shop supplies was one being discussed.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Consent Agenda: Motion to approve the Consent Agenda passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Amanda Schrum. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
The Consent Agenda includes: Approval of the Minutes, Approval of the Treasurer's Report, Approval of the Control Budget, Approval of the Food Service Report, Approval of the Transportation Report, Approval of the Receipts Report.
Standing Committee Reports: E&A/American Civics/Technology: The committee met and talked about the policies to be presented that need to be addressed. They also discussed the new state-mandated makeup of the E&A Committee, now E&A/American Civics/Technology Committee, which requires public minutes with public participation. Information packets about the new Chromebooks were also discussed.
Budget Resolutions
General Fund Budget: Motion that the General Fund Budget for the 2019-20 school year be set at $10,660,455.00 with a property tax requirement of $4,172,332.00 resulting in a tax rate of 0.9500000 passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Mike Bonacci.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Special Building Fund Budget: Motion that the Special Building Fund Budget for the 2019-20 school year be set at $966,728.00 with a property tax asking of $439,193.00 resulting in a tax rate of 0.100000 passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Mike Bonacci.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Bond Fund Budget: Motion that the Bond Fund Budget for the 2019-20 school year be set at $826,708.00 with a property tax asking of $856,426.00 for a tax rate of 0.195000 Passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Mike Bonacci.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Qualified Capital Purpose Fund: Motion that the Qualified Capitol Purpose Fund Budget for the 2019-20 school year be set at $180,000.00 with a property tax asking of $173,481.00 resulting in a tax rate of 0.039500 Passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Mike Bonacci.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Resolution Setting the Property Tax Request
Moved that the board of education pass this Resolution Setting the Property Tax Request- WHEREAS, the public was given at least five days notice in advance of a Special Public Hearing called for the purpose of discussing and approving or modifying the District's Tax Requests for the 2019/ 2020 school fiscal year for the General Fund, Bond Fund, Special Building Fund, and Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund of Washington County School District 89-003; and, WHEREAS, such Special Public Hearing was held before the Board of Education (hereinafter "the Board") of Washington County School District 89-003 (hereinafter "the District") at the time, date, and place announced in the notice published in a newspaper of general circulation, a copy of which notice and proof of publication of which is attached hereto as Exhibit A, all as required by law; and, WHEREAS, the Board provided an opportunity to receive comment, information and evidence from persons in attendance at such Special Hearing; and, WHEREAS, the total assessed value of the property differs from last year's total assessed value by 7.07%; the tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property would be $1.227652 per $100 of assessed value; the Fort Calhoun Community Schools proposes to adopt a property tax requests that will cause its tax rate to be $1.2845 per $100 of assessed value. WHEREAS, based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of Fort Calhoun Community Schools will exceed last year's by -1%. WHEREAS, the Board, after having reviewed the District's Tax Requests for each said fund, and after public consideration of the matter, has determined that the Final Tax Requests as listed below are necessary in order to carry out the functions of the District, as determined by the Board for the 2019/2020 school fiscal year. NOW BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that (1) the Tax Request for the General Fund should be, and hereby is set at $4,172,332; (2) the Tax Request for the Bond Fund should be, and hereby is set at $856,426; (3) the Tax Request for the Special Building Fund should be, and hereby is set at $439,193; and (4) the Tax Request for the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund should be, and hereby is set at $173,481. It is so moved by Mike Conrad and seconded by Amanda Schrum this 9th day of September, 2019. Roll Call vote as follows: Bonacci –Yea: Conrad - Yea: Genoways – Yea: Lukasiewicz – Absent: Schrum – Yea: Shaner – Yea. The undersigned herewith certifies, as Treasurer of the Board of Education of Washington County School District 89-003, that the above Resolution was duly adopted by a majority of said Board at a duly constituted public meeting of said Board. Signed-Treasurer Mike Conrad
Policy Adoption: Policy 4039-Employment of Classified Staff and Policy 5044-Safe Pupil Transportation Plan and Pupil Transportation Vehicle Driver Satisfactory Driving Criteria: Moved that the board of education waive first reading and pass on second reading Policy 4039- Employment of Classified Staff and Policy 5044-Safe Pupil Transportation Plan and Pupil Transportation Vehicle Driver Satisfactory Driving Criteria passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Mike Bonacci.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Absent, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Amanda Schrum said the committee reviewed these policies and the attorney has reviewed them. The one regarding student transportation came partly from the tragedy in Iowa where the driver was unable to exit the bus and all schools must show that drivers are able and the district/driver/students on buses have a plan for exiting vehicles.
Community Building - Discussion - This will be a full board exercise to be sure everyone has a say in our expectations for the building. The board has been discussing a joint building with the city and an ad hoc committee was formed. This is an attempt to get the voice of the whole board before we move forward. Jon Genoways wants to get a feel for what’s important as we go down the design road. Grant monies are available and with the city and school common needs can be addressed and costs shared. This will be an informal conversation to see what a facility footprint should include. Areas discussed were building sizes and shapes, types of buildings and pros and cons of each, asthetics of buildings and grounds, location and if it should be attached to the current elementary school, ramifications of building to losing places such as the ballfield and having to move the playground, additional parking, and existing infrastructure of the area which could be a hinderance to construction in certain areas. Other discussion centered around what to do with the current building as we own it but lease the grounds from the city. The space now is used regularly for different school activities, but does the community still have a need for the current building if a new one is built.
The school needs recreational space and with the plan to expand to 3 sections of each class, the preschool would need to move from its current room. Would it be feasible to move it into new quarters? Some suggestions that were brought up were use by older residents who would want a place to walk, a weight room for the community, a track or indoor track around a gym area, tennis and/or aquatic space, locker rooms if needed to go along with recreation use, classrooms, a library, school office space and city office space. Classroom space was one area all members agreed should be included. Floor coverings were also discussed with the thought that it would be used as multipurpose space. A majority of the board expressed that the preschool should be attached to the existing building. Ali Romans expressed concern over having a “community” building attached to the existing school because of some of the uses of the current Community Building and how to have those when it would be part of the school building. Also, people would be accessible to the school at all times. Mr. Green said this would not happen as with the high school weight room, it would only be available when not in use for school purposes. Dr. Johnson said community activities such as the Jaycee Gun Show or celebrations with alcohol would not be able to be held in it if it is attached to the elementary building. Jon Genoways said it could come down to the school district having to do this on our own as there would be no joint ideas/activities with the city. It could be that their only need is offices and a library. Security was another concern that was discussed. Jon Genoways thanked all the board members for their input and will use the information as discussions with the city move forward.
Board Member Reports: An inquiry was made if the school could spray for bugs before games. Dr. Johnson will check into it but there are costs involved and restrictions in place. The band trailer has its new decals and looks great as did the band at Septemberfest. The Fall Sports Kickoff was wonderful—thank you for all the time and work. David Genoways was thanked for his hard work and time in preparing the budget. A comment was made that the outside lights on the high school have not been on at night.
Administrator Reports:
Mr. Green-NWEA testing will begin 9/10; the NCC principals will meet and one area of discussion will be to address the requests from Conestoga and Logan View to officially join our conference, and planning to research the growth of the conference over the next years; setting up instructional strategies and instructional coaching for the year through ESU #3; upcoming CPI training, and Homecoming activities.
Mr. Wagner: Reported on PBIS; Fall testing being done; upcoming Fall fundraisers; safety drills; professional development; upcoming events; and an update on AdvancED. There was a question about testing with the new Chromebooks and the 6th grade did, as will all the Jr-Sr high schoolers. The other elementary students used computers from the lab carts. Mr. Wagner also commented on the positive impact of our new SRO officer with his presence in classrooms, and being a great resource.
Mr. Wemhoff: His report contained information on our association with Nebraska Orthopedic Hospital and their supplying us with a trainer free of charge for our events and to see our students. In addition the trainer has gotten together with school officials, local EMT’s and emergency personnel to formulate an Emergency Action Plan for all areas of our campuses and fields to coordinate services in case of a local emergency. They were instructed by the trainer how to remove helmets, shoulder pads, establish ambulance routes, medevac helicopter landing areas and all other information regarding the safety of our athletes during an emergency. The total plan is available to all members and Dr. Johnson asked them to become familiar with it.
Superintendent Report: Dr. Johnson gave a goal update stating a first meeting with architects about the elementary addition; helping the SRO as he starts his work with the Safety Committee and using software to assist with this progression; addressing the shortage of elementary parking for staff; that the Food Service personnel are doing an outstanding job and to be within state guidelines we will be using surplus money in the Food Service account to purchase new ovens at the high school; working on an interface for student assignment tracking with Mr. Wilson in October as he is more familiar with his job; he reminded the board of the upcoming State Education Conference and asked them to call him with their arrangements; and upcoming events.
ADJOURN
There being no further business, the president declared the meeting adjourned at 8:22.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
