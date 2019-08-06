PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
The regular monthly meeting of the Fort Calhoun Board of Education will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., at the Fort Calhoun High School Library. A copy of the agenda, kept continuously current, is available for inspection at the office of the superintendent during regular business hours.
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
