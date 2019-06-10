PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 p.m. High School
Media Center
Fort Calhoun, NE
ROUTINE BUSINESS
-Call to Order: The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. There were five visitors present.
-Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
-Excused Absences: All members were present.
-Roll Call: Mike Bonacci: Present, Mike Conrad: Present, Jon Genoways: Present, Kim Lukasiewicz: Present, Amanda Schrum: Present, Kelli Shaner: Present
-Approval of Agenda: Motion to approve agenda passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
PRESENTATION: Technology
Mr. Paul Wilson gave an overview on technology including the use of current devices. They are considered “consumption vs productivity” and need to be updated for diverse technology experiences for the students for “real world skills”. A comparison of current resources was given for leasing vs purchasing saying costs are relatively equal. Something different is needed rather than the iPads for a productivity tool for 19-20. Work has been done to convert to Chromebooks which can be managed and controlled much better and also used for mandatory testing. Teachers will be kept current as they get up to date with the new devices. Laptops will also be a part of this new proposal. Genoways asked about the end of life strategy for the current iPads and was told at the end of the first 3-year lease they will phased out as teachers and students get comfortable with the new ones. The iPads can be repurposed in the labs and carts and available for students and staff in all buildings to use if they need them. Some Chromebooks will also be used at the elementary level as their computers are aging and they still need computers for testing also. Our server will support the new technology and they have a six year life span with the lease being for three years.
REGULAR AGENDA
-Public Participation: Nicole Irvine represented the student foreign exchange program and thanked the board and schools for allowing this to be a part of our program. She gave information about the program and the process and said the students are able to try many things in our small school environment. A minimum grade average must be maintained by the students and their comments included “I feel like a real high school student-one of the group, a normal person”. She said it is a valuable partnership and really appreciates it.
-Approval of Claims: Moved that the claims for May be approved as presented in the amount of $105,211.83 from the General Fund passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Amanda Schrum. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
There were questions about still buying Apple equipment and was told it is necessary to continue with the curriculum in the Business Lab.
-Consent Agenda: Moved that the Consent Agenda be approved as presented. Passed with a motion by Kim Lukasiewicz and a second by Amanda Schrum. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
-Standing Committee Reports:
Finance—Mike Conrad reported on the increased deductible for Blue Cross for the year with recommendations on how to address it with staff as it is a negotiated item; finances so far for 2018-19; the elementary construction and transition processes and plans; the need for action regarding the high school track; request from Sheriff’s Department with information for a Resource Officer and options; making the strength and conditioning coach to a year round position; and planning an upcoming facility walk around.
Education and Americanism: Amanda Schrum reported on discussing technology, elementary construction and its timeline, two new teachers and teacher/para development, the seniors’ last day, and the Elementary Concert format after the disruptions at this one. Kelli Shaner said they thought the new technology plan was a good one and they are recommending the board go ahead with it.
-Resignation: Moved that the resignation of Charles Goll be accepted effective at the end of the 2018-19 contract period passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
-Hiring of Staff:
Moved that Amber Leifield be offered a contract as an elementary teacher beginning the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Moved that Whitney Hodson be offered a contract as an elementary teacher beginning with the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Amanda Schrum and a second by Kelli Shaner. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Mr. Wagner said Amber will be Kindergarten and comes with a lot of experience. She lives in the District. Whitney will be 2nd Grade and has student taught in Fort Calhoun.
-Strength and Training:
Moved that the current Summer Condition program be changed to a Strength and Conditioning Program passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea. This will allow year round training and be open to all. Other districts do this too and it will help us better compete.
-Board Retreat-Discussion—Dr. Johnson asked for dates from members and suggested it be in June rather than July. Conrad suggested the retreat preferably be after the June 5the construction management meeting so that can be discussed during this time. A tentative date and time was set for Friday June 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
-Board Member Reports:
Genoways complimented all involved on the phenomenal job done at graduation including the band which did a great job. He also commented on the record dollar amount of scholarships offered.
There were comments on our facilities and how we can be proud of them, except for the Community Building which needs to have the downstairs rooms closed. Lukasiewicz commented on District Track that it was fun and run well. It was Mr. Wemhoff who ran it. Bonacci spoke of the wonderful Spring Band concert and that it is a young group. Schrum spoke of the parking at District Track and how disorganized it was. Mr. Wemhoff said we originally were supposed to be out of school, but with the number of weather-related closings this was not possible. He said no matter how we direct people, they park “anywhere and everywhere they want”, and the church parking was not being used because of wet ground and possible damage to their area. She also spoke about the Spring Elementary concert and looking at possible ways to police the flow of people during concerts. Miss Bryan was very professional in handling the rude, talking and moving people which was a distraction. She also said the Elementary Field Day was good and nice for the tribute to Joyce Smith.
-Administrator Reports
Mr. Green---Graduation, all state assessments and testing completed, attending the 2019 ICAN Women’s Conference on educational leadership compliments of a community member, a thank you to PFE for Teacher Appreciation Week, the plans for students on the last day of school, and the high number of our kids who were on the A and B Honor Rolls.
Mr. Wagner---End of the year events in the building, certified positions that were open and now filled, working on the transition plan for Kindergarten and 2nd Grade and getting supplies and equipment arranged, possible school-wide goals/challenges for 19-20 including systematic grading with positive reinforcement and behavior and PBIS, and upcoming events. The AdvancED review will be 4/7-9/2020 and parent surveys will be mailed. He said the concert and kids were great and though disruptions need to be worked on they didn’t deter from the concert. He thanked Tessa Rutledge for Field Day and the volunteers who spoke at the 6th Grade Career Pathways day. The elementary yearbook was published, sold, and made some profit.
Mr. Wemhoff---Gave a “shout out” to all who helped with District Track, our end of the year 2019-20 actitivies will be affected by NSAA moving a whole week next year, five seniors qualifying for ten events at State Track, our Unified Team of Kameron Pringle, Adam Bannister, Kyle Deyen, and Dillon Dierks also qualified for State Track in the 4x100, the Athletic Banquet was a great night, finalizing sports schedules for next year, NSAA Spring Academic All State and conference baseball honors, and upcoming events.
-Superintendent Report and Legislative Update: Dr. Johnson reported on mental health and that we are looking to other programs to facilitate cost savings and still have a solid program. He will come back to the board with a recommendation after this is researched. During the retreat, the board will revisit the building plan and the replacement schedule to include the proposed new technology acquisitions. They will also discuss expanding preschool and looking into the PFE sponsoring an Elementary Art program. He called attention to the list of bills and the progress so far. The Legislature passed the SRO law which included the need to define and train administration, and the law regarding Civics passed. Our law firm will go over all the new legislation when the session is over and furnish any new or revised policies they recommend to comply with it. The physical restraint bill was given indefinite postponement, and the finance bill probably won’t go through as written but the private school part is still up for debate. These monies would come from public school monies.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: There was no need for an Executive Session
ADJOURNMENT: Being no further business, the president declared the meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 7, 2019.
