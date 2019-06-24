PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Regular Meeting
Monday, June 10, 2019 7:00 p.m.
Media Center of the Secondary Building
ROUTINE BUSINESS
-Call to Order: The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. There were 5 visitors. `
-Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
-Excused Absences: Mike Bonacci
-Roll Call: Mike Bonacci: Absent Mike Conrad: Present Jon Genoways: Present Kim Lukasiewicz: Present Amanda Schrum: Present Kelli Shaner: Present
-Approval of Agenda: Moved that the Agenda be approved as presented passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Mike Bonacci: Absent, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
REGULAR AGENDA
-Public Participation: No one asked to address the board.
-Approval of Claims: Moved that the Claims for June be approved in the amount of $106,986.72 from the General Fund passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
-Consent Agenda: Moved that the Consent Agenda be approved as presented passed with a motion by Kim Lukasiewicz and a second by Kelli Shaner. Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
-Board Committee Reports: There were none.
-Construction Manager as Agent: Moved that Boyd Jones be retained as Construction Manager as Agent for the remodel/building project at the elementary school passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Amanda Schrum. Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea. There were several inquiries and one other bid. Boyd Jones bid was $1.96 M and once drawings and bids are done, a schedule will be compiled. Concern was raised about the schedule on the last remodel at the elementary and how it went over. Dr. Johnson said the RFP lays all this out and quality control will be discussed and maintained.
-Resignation: Moved that the resignation of Julie Johnsen be accepted effective at the end of the 2018-19 contract period passed with a motion by Kim Lukasiewicz and a second by Kelli Shaner. Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea. She will be moving to Texas to teach and coach wrestling. After 4/15 no more resignations will be accepted only if a suitable replacement can be found and after June 1st we will accept none.
-Hiring of Staff: Moved that Joseph Yun be employed as a secondary English teacher beginning with the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Kim Lukasiewicz and a second by Mike Conrad.
Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
-Moved that Sara Gross be employed as a secondary English teacher beginning with the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Amanda Schrum. Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Mr. Yun is a first year teacher but as good experience as a SPED Para. He is sharp and will do a really good job. He is on the “top side of high” and very professional. He will teach both subjects and is very excited to come. Sara Gross has taught at OPS and is “fantastic” per her references. She has 4 years of experience.
-School Resource Officer: Moved that the Board of Education enter into an agreement for a school resource officer through the Washington County Sheriff's office passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Amanda Schrum. Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea: Dr. Johnson said the interview went went well and the candidate has experience with youth and risk management so would be able to work into our Safety and Security program. Sheriff Robinson said he comes from the Lancaster Youth Services. He was interviewed first by the sheriff and staff and then by the superintendents and is a viable candidate. The officer will also do safety during the summer and stop in. The position will start after approval by the County Board and then will undergo field training with Washington County. He will also speak to classes and do presentations set up by teacher request and administrative approval. Officer Kruse will also be around during the first year as the kids are still “her kids” and is a member of the newly organized SRO board for Nebraska which is a part of the national association. An interlocal agreement is in the works but the program will start as this is being done. New legislation requires 20 hours of training for administrators and SRO’s with an additional 20 hours for the officers. This training will continue to be hosted in the Omaha area after the initial classes. Both Douglas and Sarpy counties are a big part of the board which will produce a “whole new form of SRO than before”.
-Milk and Milk Products Bid for 2019-20: Moved that the escalator bid from Dean Foods be accepted for milk and milk products for the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea. There were two bids and Dean’s was better on the escalator price. They are our current vendor. The second bidder was higher and no escalator price was quoted.
-Board Retreat-Discussion: The board retreat will be held on July 8, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. and will go right to the Regular Meeting at 7:00 p.m.
-Board Member Reports: Amanda Schrum appreciates all the camps and opportunities available to the kids this summer; Kim Lukasiewicz reported their going to Florida to watch the band while on their trip. She appreciates all the sponsors for all their work as they did a great job and represent the school well.
-Administrator Reports
Mr. Green: Attended the end of the year Conference meeting and the biggest discussion was changes in the conference schools. Wahoo and Platteview are leaving to go to a B conference after 2019-20. Several schools are interested in joining. There was a question about which schools could ask to join. Parochial schools are not included as they are in a separate category. Our ACT scores remain steady and we had a good year-this is the third year that all juniors must take it and the accommodations are what ACT will allow, not state requirements; responding to teacher end-of-the-year reflections on 2018-19; and summer work on handbooks, registrations and ordering.
Mr. Wagner: End of the year events; continually monitoring student drop off and pick up; the new Growth and Development course went well; and giving family tours and getting new student paperwork done. Getting classroom transitions done and upcoming inservice for piloting Behavioral Intervention and teacher mentor training will take place. The AdvancED surveys have been completed and are now closed. There is no longer a need to meet a certain percentage of parents in order for them to be valid. He will analyze the results and see how the information can be used in the future. Genoways asked about students using the crosswalk on the north side of the building as they need to cross between vehicles to do so. He has seen Mr. PJ Mallette walk students home to be safe, and ask that parents be patient as they pull out while kids are crossing the street.
Mr. Wemhoff: Gave lists of Class C-1 schools in our area; is working on updating handbooks; having published the Fall Sports schedules with Winter and Spring to come by July 1st; and scheduling building/gym times for outside activities after the school’s schedules are done. There was discussion about using the outside sports building for some of the community activities and found it is not large enough for the numbers of kids, and using the wrestling room for strength and conditioning now, but Dr. Johnson said not when Wrestling season begins.
-Superintendent Report: Because there are not enough students using the in-house mental health services, the administration is looking into something different including using our psychologist in group discussions and utilizing the services of Region 6 Mental Health Services to work with students who would not be able to take advantage of our Arbor Family off-campus facilities. All this will save money while still keeping programs for students and staff. He thanked Rock Hard Concrete for their guidance in doing the caulking of cement around the campuses which saved a considerable amount of money. Discussions are in the works regarding our track as it needs attention; summer cleaning and projects are underway and the basement of the Community Building has been cleaned out and will be sealed to the public. 2019-20 budgeting is underway with a draft to be ready for the retreat, new Social Studies standards are out, and after state approval textbook adoption will begin. He has been in contact with our attorneys and they will be providing policies for any new legislation that are necessary. The proposed policies will be studied by the A & E Committee and will get them back to the whole board for adoption.
ADJOURNMENT
Being no further business, the president declared the meeting adjourned at 7:48 p.m.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.