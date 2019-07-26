PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, July 8, 2019
7:00 p.m.
High School Media
Center Box 430
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
ROUTINE BUSINESS
Call to Order: The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. There was 1 visitor.
Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
Excused Absences: There were none.
Roll Call: Mike Bonacci-Present, Mike Conrad-Present, Jon Genoways-Present, Kim Lukasiewicz-Present, Amanda Schrum-Present, Kelli Shaner-Present
Approval of Agenda: Motion to approve Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. An executive session was not needed.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Participation: There was none.
Approval of Claims: Motion to approve the Claims as presented in the amount of $155.563.01 from the General Fund and $23,473.89 from Savings and Depreciation passed with a motion by Kelli Shaner and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. There was discussion about the Access bill for the new printers/copiers, Prime Communications being part of the REAP grant and will be reimbursed and mostly to fix connectivity at the elementary.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Consent Agenda: Motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kelli Shaner.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Standing Committee Reports: E&A Committee met on July 2, Finance Committee met on July 4. E&A-Kelli Shaner—The Committee reviewed and discussed the policies recommended from KSB, our policy advisors and are recommending they be acceped. There were no really big issues, just to conform to new legislation. Amanda Schrum highlighted the non smoking/use of tobacco products policy and said it needs to be advertised to everyone that the campuses are “Non-Smoking” including vaping. The Committee discussed signs being posted to advertise this. The policy on leasing was tabled until further review. Dr. Johnson said they all did a great job and worked hard on them. Finance-Mike Conrad---The Committee reviewed and discussed finances for both 2018-19 and for the upcoming 2019-20 fiscal year; funding of the addition at the elementary to be complete by September 2020; recommending releasing the final payment to Boyd Jones for the High School renovation/addition that was being held for corrections to the ceilings/roof in the Commons Area; the need for a third public hearing at the August Meeting to adjust the levy because of an increase in valuation producing an increase in taxes; setting pay for the para educators; and Policy 3052 Leasing of School Equipment.
Resolution for Amended Cafeteria Plan including a Health Flexible Spending Account and Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account: Moved that the board of education pass the Resolution for Amended Cafeteria Plan including a Health Flexible Spending Account and Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account effective September 2019 passed with a motion by Amanda Schrum and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. Our 403b Plan cap has been raised and this is required for our contract. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Vehicle Fuel Bids for 2019-20: Tabled until a later date.
Meal Prices for 2019-20: Moved that meal prices for 2019-20 be set to the prices on the enclosed attachment passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kim Lukasiewicz. NDE gives a Paid Lunch Equity formula which schools need to use in order to change meal prices. Fort Calhoun is still at or lower than most of the schools around us. Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
ELEMENTARY K-6
Student Breakfast $1.75
Adult Breakfast $2.35
Student Lunch $2.50
Second Entrée $1.75
Second Lunch $2.50
Milk $ .50
Reduced Breakfast $ .30*
Reduced Lunch $ .40*
Adult Lunch $3.90
SECONDARY 7-12
Student Breakfast $2.25
Adult Breakfast $2.35
Student Lunch $2.85
Second Entrée $2.00
Second Lunch $2.85
Milk $ .50
Reduced Breakfast $ .30*
Reduced Lunch $ .40*
Adult Lunch $3.90
*Required by Federal Legislation
Review and Reaffirm Policy 5045-Student Fees: Moved that the board of education waive first reading and review and pass on second reading Policy 5045 Student Fees as revised for 2019-2020 passed with a motion by Amanda Schrum and a second by Mike Bonacci. This is for mandatory, yearly review. Changes were made in the fees that have changed or are no longer, and the new lunch prices. There was discussion about parents getting the information about the charges if there is damage assessed to the Chromebooks, and that information is in the handbooks which parents must acknowledge by a signature form which also includes proper internet usage.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Review and Reaffirm Policies 5018-Parent and Guardian Involvement in the Educational Process, and 5057 and 5057R District Title 1 Parent and Family Engagement: Moved that the board of education waive first reading and pass on second reading Policies 5018 Parent and Guardian Involvement in the Educational Process and Policies 5057 and 5057R District Title 1 Parent and Family Engagement passed with a motion by Kim Lukasiewicz and a second by Amanda Schrum. These policies must be reviewed yearly and there are no changes.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Review and Pass Policy Updates for 2019-20: Moved that the board of education waive first reading and pass on second round approval Policies 2002-Organization of the Board, 2006-Complaint Procedure, 2014-Relationship with District Legal Counsel, 2017-Idemnification and Liability Insurance, 3003.1-Bidding . . ., 3004.1- Fiscal Management, 3016-Use of Tobacco Products, 3028-Sex Offenders, 3039-Threat Assessment and Response, 3046-Animals at Schools, 3050-Technology in the Classroom, 3053-Nondiscrimination, 4048-Assessment Administration & Security, 4052-Job References, 5002-Admission of Students, 5016-Student Records, 5017-Routine Directory Information, 5022- Investigations Arrests and Other Student Contact, 5035-Student Discipline, and 5063-Audio and Video Recording, as suggested by KSB through our policy agreement passed with a motion by Mike Conrad and a second by Kelli Shaner. Schrum said the main change is about tobacco and the enforcement; how the district handles notifying of sex offenders in the area; that the Treasurer is now an appointed position; and changing the name and format of the E&A Committee to the Committee on American Civics.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Approval of Handbooks-Secondary and Elementary Parent-Student; Teacher; and Activity: Moved that the board of education approve the Secondary and Elementary Parent-Student, Teacher and Activity Handbooks as presented and discussed passed with a motion by Kim Lukasiewicz and a second by Mike Conrad. The newly -adopted policies have been incorporated into the handbooks including Smoking and Look-alike weapons. There was discussion about using discretion/common sense when dealing with the new weapons policy. Mr. Green-took the iPad information out and changed the information to support the new technology. Mr. Wagner said the elementary changes included the lunch prices, taking out the Before and After Care information and will include “look alike” weapons. Board members wanted all the information about changing from iPads to Chromebooks and the related costs/changes to be advertised any way we have available including the website, Dispatch and handbooks.
Mike Bonacci: Yea, Mike Conrad: Yea, Jon Genoways: Yea, Kim Lukasiewicz: Yea, Amanda Schrum: Yea, Kelli Shaner: Yea
Board Member Reports: There were comments about having the retreat on the meeting day, that it worked OK and was nice having it in the library. Genoways asked about getting in touch with the company that has put the Pioneer logo on our vehicles etc.
Administrator Reports: Mr. Green-New teacher orientation, 7th Grade Orientation and new student registration; still having a need for paras; working on scheduling Restraint Training for staff; and working on Welcome Back letters and getting ready for back to school.
Mr. Wagner: New hires for teachers and paras, and new teacher training; positive reinforcement training for staff to incorporate into the discipline; updating the handbook; Welcome Back letters and classroom assignments going out the week of 7/22; and upcoming events. The surveys in conjunction with AdvancEd have been compiled and reviewed and he is beginning to work on their suggestions. The timeline for this year’s AdvancEd events is also being put together.
Mr. Wemhoff: Working on sports schedules and getting them on the website; reviewing and updating the website; and upcoming Administrator Days.
Superintendent Report: Most of the information has been discussed but highlights included caulking the sidewalks around the campuses with a considerable savings by using our staff; hiring summer cleaning staff to offset others doing the outside work; fixing broken concrete, curbing, etc on the campuses; attending a Mental Health Conference and finding out that Fort Calhoun Schools are way ahead of most; personnel including the need for paras and a SPED van driver, asking about any long term subs, and the ½ time elementary vocal position. He highlighted upcoming events.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: None needed
ADJOURNMENT: There being no other business, the president declared the meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 26, 2019.
