PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Board of Education

Special Meeting

Board Retreat

Monday, July 8, 2019

12:00 p.m.

High School Media Center

ROUTINE BUSINESS 

Call to Order:  The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.

Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws 

Excused Absences:  There were none.

Roll Call:  Bonacci-Present; Conrad-Present; Genoways-Present; Lukasiewicz-Present; Schrum-Present; Shaner-Present

Approval of Agenda:  Moved that the Agenda be approved as presented passed with a motion by Conrad and a second by Shaner.

REGULAR AGENDA 

Public Participation:  No one asked to address the board.

School Board and Administrative Planning for 2019-20 and the Future:  Discussions were held regarding progress and completion of the 2018-19 Board Goals; Finances including the 2018-19 Budget update and planning for 2019-20; review of the Mission Statement; long-range building plans and finishing the 3-classroom plan; Preschool; uses for the Community Building; Track and stadium needs; AdvancED; SRO possibilities; 2019-20 Goals; community engagement; incorporating an SRO officer; discussing and completing the Mental Health programming; and more extensive long-range building planning.

ADJOURNMENT 

There being no further business, the president declared the meeting adjourned at 4:57 p.m.

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 26, 2019. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.