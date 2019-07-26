PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education
Special Meeting
Board Retreat
Monday, July 8, 2019
12:00 p.m.
High School Media Center
ROUTINE BUSINESS
Call to Order: The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.
Note Nebraska Open Meeting Laws
Excused Absences: There were none.
Roll Call: Bonacci-Present; Conrad-Present; Genoways-Present; Lukasiewicz-Present; Schrum-Present; Shaner-Present
Approval of Agenda: Moved that the Agenda be approved as presented passed with a motion by Conrad and a second by Shaner.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Participation: No one asked to address the board.
School Board and Administrative Planning for 2019-20 and the Future: Discussions were held regarding progress and completion of the 2018-19 Board Goals; Finances including the 2018-19 Budget update and planning for 2019-20; review of the Mission Statement; long-range building plans and finishing the 3-classroom plan; Preschool; uses for the Community Building; Track and stadium needs; AdvancED; SRO possibilities; 2019-20 Goals; community engagement; incorporating an SRO officer; discussing and completing the Mental Health programming; and more extensive long-range building planning.
ADJOURNMENT
There being no further business, the president declared the meeting adjourned at 4:57 p.m.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 26, 2019.
