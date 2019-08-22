PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of WESLEY W. CLOUDT, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-63
Notice is hereby given that, on the 12th day of August, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative in Intestacy and the Logan Cloudt, whose address is 14153 County Road P30, Kennard, NE 68034, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 16, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Vicki Kuhlmann
County Court Clerk Magistrate
1555 Colfax Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
Prepared and submitted by:
MICHELLE B. MILLER-MCCOY #21302
Nielsen Miller-McCoy, PC LLO
9802 Nicholas Street, Suite 105
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 541-4766
michelle@nielsenmillermccoy.com
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 16, 23 and 30, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.