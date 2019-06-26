PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Tracey R. Schreck, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-45
Notice is hereby given that, on June 19, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Carol Jean Ristow whose address is P.O. Box 594, Arlington, NE 68002 and Vernetta Dunlap whose address is 39 N. Maple, Mesa, AZ 85205 were informally appointed by the Judge as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 26, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/ Matt Samuelson
County Judge
Prepared and submitted by:
Thomas J. Anderson, Esq., #22779
THOMAS J. ANDERSON, P.C., L.L.O.
131 N. Washington St.
Papillion, NE 68046
Phone: 402-884-4430
Fax: 1-888-701-6190
Email: lawyers@cox.net
ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, July 2 and 9, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.