PUBLIC NOTICE

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Tracey R. Schreck, Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-45

Notice is hereby given that, on June 19, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Carol Jean Ristow whose address is P.O. Box 594, Arlington, NE  68002 and Vernetta Dunlap whose address is 39 N. Maple, Mesa, AZ  85205 were informally appointed by the Judge as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 26, 2019 or be forever barred.

            /s/ Matt Samuelson

  County Judge

Prepared and submitted by:

Thomas J. Anderson, Esq., #22779

THOMAS J. ANDERSON, P.C., L.L.O.

131 N. Washington St.

Papillion, NE  68046

Phone:  402-884-4430

Fax:  1-888-701-6190

Email:  lawyers@cox.net

ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, July 2 and 9, 2019.

