PUBLIC NOTICE

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Steven H. Tompsett, Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-55

Notice is hereby given that, on the July 15, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Decedent and that Mark Tompsett of 208 South 119th Circle, Omaha, Nebraska  68154, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 19, 2019 or be forever barred.

            /s/Vicki Kuhlmann

  County Court Washington County Court

Probate Division

1555 Colfax Street

Blair, Nebraska 68008

Julie K. Palzer (Bar ID #22193)

Jeffrey T. Palzer (Bar ID #20465)

Kellogg & Palzer, P.C.

10828 Old Mill Road, Suite 6

Omaha, Nebraska  68154

402-333-9200 (phone)

402-333-0508 (fax)

julia@kelloggpalzer.com

jeff@kelloggpalzer.com

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 19, 26 and August 2, 2019.

