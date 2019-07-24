PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Steven H. Tompsett, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-55
Notice is hereby given that, on the July 15, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Decedent and that Mark Tompsett of 208 South 119th Circle, Omaha, Nebraska 68154, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 19, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Vicki Kuhlmann
County Court Washington County Court
Probate Division
1555 Colfax Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
Julie K. Palzer (Bar ID #22193)
Jeffrey T. Palzer (Bar ID #20465)
Kellogg & Palzer, P.C.
10828 Old Mill Road, Suite 6
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
402-333-9200 (phone)
402-333-0508 (fax)
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 19, 26 and August 2, 2019.
