PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of STEVEN B. ANDERSON, Deceased
PR 19-52
Notice is hereby given that on July 3, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Robin Wright of 5388 County Road 40, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 9, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
1555 Colfax Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
Hannah Fischer Frey (#25754)
Of BAIRD HOLM LLP
1700 Farnam St., Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
(402) 344-0500
Attorney for Personal Representative
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 9, 16 and 23, 2019.
