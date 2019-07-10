PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of STEVEN B. ANDERSON, Deceased

PR 19-52

Notice is hereby given that on July 3, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Robin Wright of 5388 County Road 40, Fort Calhoun, NE  68023 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 9, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann

Clerk of the County Court

1555 Colfax Street

Blair, Nebraska 68008

Hannah Fischer Frey (#25754)

Of BAIRD HOLM LLP

1700 Farnam St., Suite 1500

Omaha, NE  68102-2068

(402) 344-0500

hfrey@bairdholm.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 9, 16 and 23, 2019.

