PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
Estate of SHEILA JEARY;
Estate No. PR 20-9
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of February, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Deceased and that Edward B. Jeary, whose address is 231 North 21st Street, Blair, NE. 68008, has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 20th day of April, 2020, or be forever barred.
/s/Rachel Olsen
Records Clerk
ANDERSON & ANDERSON
Attorneys at Law
234 So. 13th Street
Tekamah, Nebr. 68061
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25. and March 3, 2020.
