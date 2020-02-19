PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE

Estate of SHEILA JEARY;

Estate No. PR 20-9

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of February, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Deceased and that Edward B. Jeary, whose address is 231 North 21st Street, Blair, NE. 68008, has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 20th day of April, 2020, or be forever barred.

                /s/Rachel Olsen

  Records Clerk

ANDERSON & ANDERSON

Attorneys at Law

234 So. 13th Street

Tekamah, Nebr. 68061

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25. and March 3, 2020.

