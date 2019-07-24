PUBLIC NOTICE

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL M. CHRISTENSEN, Deceased

Case No. PR 19-4

 

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, located at 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska, 68008 on August 9, 2019, at or after 11:00 a.m.

Honorable Matt Samuelson

/s/ Susie A. Christensen

Susie A. Christensen, Personal Representative

2322 Nebraska Street

Blair, Nebraska  68008             

Christina M. Fink, #21475

MCGILL, GOTSDINER, WORKMAN  

& LEPP, P.C. L.L.O.

11404 West Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE  68154-2584

Telephone: 402-492-9200

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday July 23, 30 and August 6, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.