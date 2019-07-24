PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL M. CHRISTENSEN, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-4
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, located at 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska, 68008 on August 9, 2019, at or after 11:00 a.m.
Honorable Matt Samuelson
/s/ Susie A. Christensen
Susie A. Christensen, Personal Representative
2322 Nebraska Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
Christina M. Fink, #21475
MCGILL, GOTSDINER, WORKMAN
& LEPP, P.C. L.L.O.
11404 West Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
Telephone: 402-492-9200
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday July 23, 30 and August 6, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.