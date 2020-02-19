PUBLIC NOTICE

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of ROGER B. WHITEFOOT, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-8

Notice is hereby given that on February 6, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Janet F. Whitefoot, whose address is 722 Adams, Ft. Calhoun, NE 68023, was informally appointed by the Judge as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 20, 2020 or be forever barred.

/s/Vicki Kuhlmann

Clerk Magistrate

Washington County Court

Blair, Nebraska 68008

Prepared and submitted by:

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

LAURITSEN, BROWNELL &

BROSTROM, PC, LLO

1811 W. 2nd St., Ste 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25, and March 3, 2020.

