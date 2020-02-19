PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of ROGER B. WHITEFOOT, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-8
Notice is hereby given that on February 6, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Janet F. Whitefoot, whose address is 722 Adams, Ft. Calhoun, NE 68023, was informally appointed by the Judge as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 20, 2020 or be forever barred.
/s/Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk Magistrate
Washington County Court
Blair, Nebraska 68008
Prepared and submitted by:
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
LAURITSEN, BROWNELL &
BROSTROM, PC, LLO
1811 W. 2nd St., Ste 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25, and March 3, 2020.
