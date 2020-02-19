PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of PHYLLIS GREEN, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-7
Notice is hereby given that on February 4, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Statement of Informal Probate, and that Linda Madsen, whose address is 1057 S 13th, Blair, NE 68008, and Gregg Kresha, whose address is 640 Smith Street, Osceola, NE 68651, were informally appointed by the Judge as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 20, 2020, or be forever barred.
/s/Rachel Olsen
Records Clerk
Washington County Court House
Blair, Nebraska 68008
Kelly Henry Turner (#23050)
DREW LAW FIRM, P.C., LLO
P.O. Box 462 – 1612 Lincoln Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
(402) 426-2636
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25 and March 3, 2020.
