PUBLIC NOTICE
RACHEL A. TRUHLSEN
ESTATE PLANNING &
ELDER LAW CENTER
1650 Washington Street
PO Box 70
Blair, Nebraska 68008-0070
(402) 426-8877
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Nila J. Matzen, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-46
Notice is hereby given that on June 20, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Deceased, and that Bradley R. Matzen, 2227 E. 16th St., Fremont, NE 68025, was appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 26, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Matt Samuelson
County Judge
Rachel A. Truhlsen, #20794
Attorney and Applicant
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, July 2 and 9, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.