PUBLIC NOTICE

 NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 Estate of MARYLU WESEMANN, Deceased

Case No. PR 20-49

Notice is hereby given that, on June 24, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Robert W. LeGrand of 12102 N. 158th St., Bennington, NE 68007 was informally appointed by the Judge as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 31, 2020 or be forever barred.

/s/ Rachel Olson

Records Clerk

Address of County Court:

County Court of Washington County

1555 Colfax

Blair, NE 68008

 

Rachel A. Truhlsen, (Bar I.D. #20794)

Rachel A. Truhlsen Law Office PC LLO

1650 Washington Street

PO Box 70

Blair, NE 68008

Tel: 402-426-8877

Fax: 40-426-8873

Email: rtruhlsen@planprotectandlive.com

PT 6-30, 7-7, 7-14-20

