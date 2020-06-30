PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARYLU WESEMANN, Deceased
Case No. PR 20-49
Notice is hereby given that, on June 24, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Judge issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Robert W. LeGrand of 12102 N. 158th St., Bennington, NE 68007 was informally appointed by the Judge as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 31, 2020 or be forever barred.
/s/ Rachel Olson
Records Clerk
Address of County Court:
County Court of Washington County
1555 Colfax
Blair, NE 68008
Rachel A. Truhlsen, (Bar I.D. #20794)
Rachel A. Truhlsen Law Office PC LLO
1650 Washington Street
PO Box 70
Blair, NE 68008
Tel: 402-426-8877
Fax: 40-426-8873
Email: rtruhlsen@planprotectandlive.com
ZNEZ
PT 6-30, 7-7, 7-14-20
