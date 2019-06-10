PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Louise Pfeiffer, a/k/a Louise F. Pfeiffer, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-26
Notice is hereby given that on May 29, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Rachel A. Truhlsen, 1650 Washington St., Blair, NE 68008, was appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 7, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
Rachel A. Truhlsen, #20794
Attorney and Applicant
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 7, 14 and 21, 2019.
