PUBLIC NOTICE

 

DREW LAW FIRM, P.C., LLO

1612 Lincoln Street - PO Box 462

Blair, Nebraska 68008

(402) 426-2636

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF LORI LUCILLE SVENDGARD, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-70

Notice is hereby given that on September 28, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Statement of Informal Probate, and that Brady Svendgard, whose address is 8010 Basswood Court, Lincoln, NE  68506, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 2, 2020, or be forever barred.

/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann

Clerk of the County Court

Washington County Court House

1555 Colfax Street

Blair, Nebraska 68008

David V. Drew (#23153)

DREW LAW FIRM, P.C. LLO

P.O. Box 462 – 1555 Washington Street

Blair, Nebraska  68008

(402) 426-2636

ZNEZ                                                                                                    

ENT  10-2, 10-9, 10-16-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.